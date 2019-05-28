In this April 20, 2019, photo released by Wolong National Nature Reserve, an all-white giant panda is captured by an infra-red triggered remote camera at the Wolong Nature Reserve in southwest China’s Sichuan province. (Wolong National Nature Reserve via AP)

PHOTO: Rare all-white giant panda caught on camera in China

The animal is seen crossing a forest in the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province

A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for the first time, according to a nature reserve in southwestern China.

Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province released a photo this past weekend showing the panda crossing through a verdant forest in the reserve.

READ MORE: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

The panda has red eyes and lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.

The albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old judging from its size, the reserve said in a statement. It appears to be physically strong and has a steady gait, showing that the albinism probably hasn’t affected its health.

The unusual panda was caught by a camera that was triggered by the panda’s movement as it passed by in early April.

Albinism does not affect body structure or activities, but it does make an animal easier to spot and more sensitive to direct sunlight, Li Sheng, a Peking University researcher, said in the statement.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Just Posted

Vernon SPCA successful in having city update animal welfare bylaw

Council updates bylaw to the delight of the local BC SPCA branch

Vernon’s Salvation Army stung by theft

Thieves take pair of batteries from Sally Ann’s new food recovery truck

Two vehicle accident on highway by Stickle Road closes lanes

Ambulance is currently on scene, medics are treating patients

Vernon Cultural Centre plans move forward

Through a successful referendum in October 2018, the community supported the borrowing of up to $25 million to fund a portion of the proposed $40 million Cultural Centre.

JCI Vernon tops in BC/Yukon region

Wins Chapter of the Year, as well as three individual honours, at regional event in Cranbrook

Okanagan residents experienced a day in the life of being homeless

‘Take Steps’ Homelessness simulator experiment shows people what it’s like to be homeless for a day

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

The farm has outgrown its Lake Country property due to an increase in daily visitors

The Kangaroo Creek Farm will be hopping from Lake Country to a… Continue reading

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

Vernon weeds out safety issues

Weed work is performed three times a year

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Most Read