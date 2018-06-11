Golden retriever Lola starts Monday as a trauma dog for Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services. (@VFRS_Lola)

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Vancouver firefighters a set to introduce a new member of the team of Monday – Lola, the trauma dog.

“Recent studies have shown that almost half of emergency services personnel show ‘significant symptoms… consistent with one or more mental disorders,’” said Capt. Jonathan Gormack. “Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services is leading the way to provide training, treatment, and interventions for staff dealing with occupational stress.”

Lola will work with her handler, Asst. Capt. Steve Fraser, to help provide members of the Vancouver Fire Fighters’ Union Local 18 and all Vancouver Fire & Rescue staff with mental health support and healing.

The golden retriever even has her own Instagram account.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

Just Posted

Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

Vernon’s Aaron Nasipayko takes 17 hours over two days and raises more than $1,500

UPDATED: June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

Silver Star (30 cm) and Big White (14 cm) both received plenty of June white stuff on weekend

Caetani Cultural Centre announces music fest lineup

Annual series launches season with Vernon’s own Feet First June 24

NOCCA announces upcoming season in Vernon

Five concerts starting this fall

Festivities are underway at Lumby Days

The annual family fair began Friday and runs all weekend long.

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

Extreme Okanagan weather preparedness in spring

Ensuring family and homes are safe in Vernon

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Okanagan chefs pair food and film

Event celebrates the Okanagan’s culinary and wine-making expertise

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries

Snow to hit Coquihalla, B.C. mountain passes

It’s back. Snow has returned.

Most Read