PHOTOS: Thousands in Asia marvel at ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

Muslim men perform a special ‘kusoof’ prayer as a live report of the annular solar eclipse is broadcasted on a large screen at a mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a “ring of fire” solar eclipse. (AP Photo)
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Muslim women watch a solar eclipse through special glasses at the campus of the Faculty of Astronomy of Muhammadiah University of North Sumatra (UMSU) in Medan, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a “ring of fire” solar eclipse. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
An annular solar eclipse is seen through a telescope in Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, Thursday, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a “ring of fire” solar eclipse. (AP Photo/Rifka Majjid)

People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

The so-called annular eclipse, in which a thin outer ring of the sun is still visible, could be seen along a path stretching from India and Pakistan to Thailand and Indonesia.

Authorities in Indonesia provided telescopes and hundreds of special glasses to protect viewers’ eyes. Thousands of people gazed at the sky and cheered and clapped as the sun transformed into a dark orb for more than two minutes, briefly plunging the sky into darkness. Hundreds of others prayed at nearby mosques.

“How amazing to see the ring of fire when the sun disappeared slowly,” said Firman Syahrizal, a resident of Sinabang in Indonesia’s Banda Aceh province who witnessed the eclipse with his family.

The previous annular solar eclipse in February 2017 was also visible over a slice of Indonesia.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Just Posted

Sky Volleyball Club president says more court space needed in Vernon

Formerly the Vernon Volleyball Club, Sky is set to have more than 300 players and 23 teams in 2020

Bull dog stolen from Vernon homeless man still missing

Reward for return of Lars upped to $700; possible sightings in Kelowna

Boxing Day Blowout underway at Canadian Tire in Vernon

Shoppers have until 10 a.m. to make the most of the day’s biggest sales

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

Vernon furniture store auctions off dresser for CMHA

The Room Collection sold a dresser, added $100 and donated total to mental health organization

VIDEO: ‘Unbelievable’ Christmas gift delivered to ailing B.C. woman in hospital

Acts of Kindness team will be renovating the Murphy home, so new amputee can come home

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

Renegade Kitchen opened downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park’s parking lot is filling up fast!

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Transformer blows, kills cat in Lake Country

The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage

Most Read