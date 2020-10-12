POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

Thanksgiving is going to look different for many this year than in the past.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits Canada, people are being asked to limit the number of people at Thanksgiving dinner or move celebrations online.

READ MORE: Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

“As we come up to Thanksgiving this weekend, it’s important to remember that while many things have changed and we have faced many challenges, we still have much to be thankful for,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement. “Let’s show our gratitude by doing a small kindness for a friend, neighbour or family member. Reaching out virtually by phone, helping with a small task or sending a care package tells people in your life and community that you care.”

What do your Thanksgiving celebrations look like this year? Take our poll below and send us a photo and story of how you’re giving thanks by emailing okanagannews@bpdigital.ca.



How are you celebrating Thanksgiving?

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

statutory holiday