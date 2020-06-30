(The Canadian Press)

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

COVID-19 means the true north is not entirely free this Canada Day, but a new survey suggests that’s not going to change how many people mark the holiday.

Leger Marketing and Association for Canadian Studies surveyed Canadians asking whether, given all that’s gone on in the last three months with the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll be more or less likely to find a way to celebrate this year.

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other.

Sixteen per cent overall of those surveyed are feeling that true patriot love — they say they’re more likely this year to find a way to celebrate, even if it’s just a small gathering.

The feeling is strongest in B.C., the province widely seen as weathering the COVID-19 storm better than others. There, 22 per cent say they’re more likely to party.

But 38 per cent overall in Canada are standing on guard, saying it’s actually less likely they’ll mark the holiday.

In Ontario, still struggling with pockets of oubtreaks, 44 per cent say they’re less likely to mark the occasion, and the figure is the same for those in Alberta.

In the U.S., where there is a surge of outbreaks and some states have even revised their opening plans, 39 per cent of those polled say it’s less likely they’ll mark their own national holiday, the Fourth of July.

For 35 per cent of Americans, their plans are unchanged, while 18 per cent say they’re more likely to celebrate.

The poll surveyed 1,524 Canadians and 1,002 Americans online between June 26 and June 28 and cannot assigned a margin of error because internet polls are not considered truly random.

As both countries get set to celebrate, there is more of a divide when it comes to how they’re feeling about their respective nations.

Of those polled, 90 per cent say they’re proud to be Canadian, compared to 74 per cent of Americans.

For Americans, it is a phrase rooted in the Declaration of Independence that gives them the most pride: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — 93 per cent said that was the thing that made them most proud to be American.

For Canadians, the slightly less cinematic slogan of “peace, order and good government” was also at the top of the list, as was universal health care, the natural landscape and equal rights.

Mid-way through the rankings? Political leadership. Fifty-five per cent of Canadians surveyed said it was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who makes them proud, compared to 42 per cent who feel the same about U.S. President Donald Trump.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada DayCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. grizzly advocate is bringing the bears to your living room through a podcast

Just Posted

Horse hit by truck on Westside Road

Area residents asking for motorists to slow down and watch for animals

Westside motorists advised of overnight road closure

Maintenance closing raod between Traders Cove and Pine Point near Kelowna July 8

Get Outdoors! and learn about rattlesnakes

Columnist Roseanne Van Ee provides information about rattlesnakes in the North Okanagan

Sludge removal in Armstrong stinky work

City of Armstrong works to increase capacity at sewage treatment facility, but smells may be side effect

Major water main under repair affects Vernon water use

Emergency repair on major main sees voluntary water restriction, no irrigation

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses to alleged indecent act on Nelson Avenue

Man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair, fishing hat

Despite challenges, Syilx Nation language students celebrate graduation

Students learning Nsyilxcn, a critically endangered Indigenous language, are celebrating graduation

RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

Police say home’s occupants were bound by suspects during ordeal

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

Drunk boater facing charges after incident on Okanagan Lake

The man was reportedly operating his vessel in an erratic and dangerous manner

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read