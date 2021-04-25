QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

In the early 20th century, pioneers in Summerland lived in tent houses. This photo shows the Dale family their first home, a tent house. (Summerland Museum photo)

Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home — especially these days.

Whether you live in an apartment, a bungalow, a castle or a yurt, your home is a special place.

In honour of homes, here are a few questions about famous houses and homes from history and in popular culture. How much do you know about the house in which you live or the house next door? Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Home Hardware is an iconic Canadian brand. This picture shows the Smithers Home Hardware store. Do you know when the store chain was formed? (Black Press file photo)