In the early 20th century, pioneers in Summerland lived in tent houses. This photo shows the Dale family their first home, a tent house. (Summerland Museum photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Be it ever so humble, there’s no place like home — especially these days.

Whether you live in an apartment, a bungalow, a castle or a yurt, your home is a special place.

In honour of homes, here are a few questions about famous houses and homes from history and in popular culture. How much do you know about the house in which you live or the house next door? Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz.

Home Hardware is an iconic Canadian brand. This picture shows the Smithers Home Hardware store. Do you know when the store chain was formed? (Black Press file photo)

Pierce Radke, one of the top players for the Ridge Meadows Royals, was picked up by the B.C. champs to play in the 15U nationals. Do you know which major league baseball player holds the record for the most home runs? (Black Press file photo)

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
