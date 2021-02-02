On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

It’s Groundhog Day, a time to watch the groundhog to determine how much longer winter will last.

It’s also a good time to sit down with the movie Groundhog Day, which pays tribute to the day.

How much do you know about groundhogs, the day or the movie? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for some winter sports?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Just Posted

Former Vernon Vipers forward Odeen Tuft, right, is one of 11 former B.C. Hockey League players nominated for NCAA Hockey’s biggest individual honour, the Hobey Baker Award. Tufto, from Minnesota, played the 2015-16 season with the Snakes. He’s now a senior and captain of the Quinnipiac Bobcats in Hamden, Conn. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Former Vernon Vipers star nominated for top college hockey award

Odeen Tufto of Quinnipiac University is one of 11 ex-BCHLers nominated for Hobey Baker Award

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Road construction sign, low angle view
Rocks pepper Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country

Natural freeze and thaw causes debris to come off hillside

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Six COVID-19 deaths over weekend throughout Okanagan

Two in Vernon and one in West Kelowna care homes, three in community/hospital

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
6 deaths, 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Seventy-four people have died due to the virus in the region since the pandemic began

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Teresa and Nick Braam of Edgehill Homes have received four gold medals from the Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan. (Photo courtesy of Jon Adrian)
Summerland building company recognized for excellence

Edgehill Homes receives four golds at Canadian Home Builders’ Association South Okanagan awards

PIB
COVID-19 outbreak forces Penticton Indian Band to issue ‘shelter at home’ order

There are now nine residents sick with COVID-19, four seriously ill

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Hwy 5 southbound, at Mine Creek Road. DriveBC.
Coquihalla closed southbound

A traffic incident closed the road Monday afternoon

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
B.C. nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Greater Victoria’s Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against kids

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for Penticton RMT accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Lake Country Mountie accused of assault responds to civil lawsuit

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a man’s hand during a traffic stop; RCMP refute man’s claims

Most Read