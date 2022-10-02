Construction is an important sector of Canada’s economy. (Black Press file photo)

Construction is an important sector of Canada’s economy. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

In many communities, finding a place to buy or rent can be a challenge

Housing supply and housing affordability are issues affecting numerous communities across Canada.

Whether you are renting, looking to buy or dealing with mortgage payments, the Canadian housing market has far-reaching effects for all.

How much do you know about housing supply and affordability, as well as other home-related issues? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHousing

 

Housing costs are affecting buyers and sellers around the province and beyond. (Black Press file photo)

Housing costs are affecting buyers and sellers around the province and beyond. (Black Press file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 2 to 8

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers defeated the Prince George Spruce Kings 5-1 in the back end of a BCHL doubleheader in PG Saturday, Oct. 1. (spruce kings photo)
Vernon Vipers win first game, lose two players

The Japanese rink skipped by Satsuki Fujisawa is among the playoff teams at the Prestige Hotels and Resorts Curling Classic which wraps up Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)
UPDATE: Final four matchups underway at Vernon Curling Classic

(Submitted photo)
Golf tournament scores funds for Okanagan Indian Band’s new elementary school

M’akola Housing Society, through funding from BC Housing, will build a five storey affordable housing building at 603 Main Street in Penticton. (Rendering)
QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

Pop-up banner image