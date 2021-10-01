October is the time of year when fruit growers conclude their harvest season. (Black Press file photo) Pumpkin pie is part of the Thanksgiving meal for many Canadians. Do you know which controversial American observance occurs at the same time as Thanksgiving in Canada? (Submitted photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about October?

Fall colours, Thanksgiving and Halloween are all part of the month

The month of October is a time to celebrate the fall season and enjoy the fall colours.

How much do you know about the month and about other October-related facts? Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz.

Good luck.


