Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. In which year was she born? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. In which year was she born? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

April 22 is Earth Day, a day set aside to support environmental protection

Each year, Earth Day is observed on April 22 as a show of support for environmental protection.

The day was first observed in 1970 and today there are Earth Day celebrations around the world. In Canada, many communities hold Earth Day or Earth Week events.

How much do you know about the earth, the environment and Earth Day celebrations? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsEarth DayEnvironment

 

A pedestrian walks on a bridge above vehicle traffic in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, as the city is enveloped under thick smog. Do you know which country produces the most carbon dioxide pollution? (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

A pedestrian walks on a bridge above vehicle traffic in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, as the city is enveloped under thick smog. Do you know which country produces the most carbon dioxide pollution? (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Environmental activist David Suzuki speaks during a rally in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Which long-running CBC Television show did he host? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Environmental activist David Suzuki speaks during a rally in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Which long-running CBC Television show did he host? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Quiet Lake, in the Yukon, is one of Canada’s many lakes. What percentage of the world’s fresh water supply is in Canada? (John Arendt - Black Press)

Quiet Lake, in the Yukon, is one of Canada’s many lakes. What percentage of the world’s fresh water supply is in Canada? (John Arendt - Black Press)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman’s yellow flower campaign inspiring British Columbians to talk to each other

Just Posted

The Vernon Yacht Club is starting its fundraising campaign for the Okanagan Charity Regatta, which will take place June 2-4, 2023. (Vernon Yacht Club/Facebook)
Vernon Yacht Club sailing toward food security in the Okanagan

Vernon players Porter Trevelyan of the Revelstoke Grizzlies (left) and Kevin-Thomas (KT) Walters of the North Okanagan Knights are among the 12 KIJHL players earning $1,000 post-secondary school bursaries. (KIJHL photos)
Vernon players pocket KIJHL scholarships

A Canada Post worker. Canada Post’s Vernon Superintendent Derek Charlton is asking for people to keep their dogs inside during mail delivery. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
Canada Post sees uptick in dog attacks on letter carriers in Vernon area

The City of Vernon will play host to the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) conference and annual general meeting April 25-28. (File photo).
Vernon hosting municipal counterparts for SILGA

Pop-up banner image