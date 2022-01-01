Murray Flats after the Nov. 14 atmospheric river. (MOTI photo)

Murray Flats after the Nov. 14 atmospheric river. (MOTI photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

A lot happened in British Columbia and around the country over the past year.

A look back at the events of 2021 show there was plenty happening during the past year.

How much do you remember about the news and events of the past year? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Wildfires burned in British Columbia during the summer of 2021. The Skaha Creek wildfire was one of many fires to destroy land in the province. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Wildfires burned in British Columbia during the summer of 2021. The Skaha Creek wildfire was one of many fires to destroy land in the province. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Boston Bruins’ Charlie Coyle (13) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Dec. 9, 2021. Do you know what change was made within the hockey league, affecting the 2021 to 2022 season? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken)

Boston Bruins’ Charlie Coyle (13) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Dec. 9, 2021. Do you know what change was made within the hockey league, affecting the 2021 to 2022 season? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken)

Do you know which Canadian actor journeyed into space aboard Blue Orgin’s New Shepard rocket? (COURTESY PHOTO, Blue Origin)

Do you know which Canadian actor journeyed into space aboard Blue Orgin’s New Shepard rocket? (COURTESY PHOTO, Blue Origin)

Previous story
Cats, grandmas and twins: Here are 7 B.C. stories that brightened 2021
Next story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 2 to 8

Just Posted

Highway 3 at Frontage Road on the west side of Princeton, looking south at noon on Saturday, Jan 1, 2022. (DriveBC photo)
Weather alerts in effect on B.C. Interior highways

Empty shelves at local grocery stores are a result of people panic buying while supply chains are severed due to flooding and slides. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon’s sourcing priorities need to change

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) will host a virtual all-candidates forum for the 11 people running for one vacant seat on Vernon council. The forum will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 7-9 p.m. at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. The event will be live-streamed through SENS' Facebook (Meta) page. (Black Press - file photo)
Seven-year-old Vernon girl shares need to act now for environment

Tthe poop emoji walking around town brought the topic to the community’s attention. Citizens will be asked for their feedback on the recommended action plan in the spring. (District of Lake Country photo)
Lake Country mayor reflects on 2021