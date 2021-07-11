Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The tourist train operates on tracks from the historic Kettle Valley Railway, which provided passenger service to the Okanagan Valley from 1915 to 1964. (Black Press file photo)

Summerland’s Kettle Valley Steam Railway has been operating since 1995. The tourist train operates on tracks from the historic Kettle Valley Railway, which provided passenger service to the Okanagan Valley from 1915 to 1964. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

Whether you prefer planes, trains, automobiles or something else, summer is a time for taking a trip

Now that travel restrictions have been relaxed, many people are planning for a vacation getaway.

It has been said getting there is half the fun. Whether your preferred mode of transportation is flying, driving, riding a train, boating or something else, travel is likely in your future.

How much do you know about transportation? Put your knowledge to the test with these dozen questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 11 to 17

Just Posted

The fire currently burning above Pottery Road in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Drone spotted flying near out of control Vernon wildfire

Recent logging activities in Bigmouth Creek, north of Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Splatsin opposes old-growth logging north of Revelstoke

Smoky air blanketed Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. A smoky skies bulletin was also issued that day. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Air quality warning issued for smoke in Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions

The fire that broke out late Friday night, July 9, is now classified as being under control by BC Wildfire. The evacuation order for homes along Clarke Road was lifted earlier that morning. (Rick Windsor/Facebook)
Update: Evacuation order lifted for Vernon wildfire