REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Chilliwack: 12-year-old honoured for fundraising efforts

Chase Lloyd donated her own $20 to help a family devestated by a fire, inspiring those around her to also pitch in, in total raising $1,000. Watch more >

Oak Bay: Elephant seal claims beach for moulting

Beach-goers to Gonzales Beach were in for a treat this week as an elephant seal chose the popular spot to lounge and shed its fur during its yearly moulting season. Watch more >

Cache Creek: Residents battle flooding as washouts close highways

All hands were on deck in Cache Creek as flooding poured onto the town’s streets after a week of melting snowpacks. Watch more >

Vancouver: Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum

Hundreds of people passionate about B.C.’s sexual orientation and gender identity education curriculum turned out to duelling rallies for and against the program on Monday in both Vancouver and Victoria. Watch more >

Salmon Arm: Advocates seek to end horse slaughter

Belinda Lyall, founder of the B.C. Horse Angels, makes daily trips to what she calls her little piece of paradise in Salmon Arm to care for horses she has rescued from slaughter. Watch more >

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

Reel Reviews: Residential schools and makeup challenges

We say: “Indian Horse could have been better and I Feel Pretty is Schumer’s best work so far.

Information gathering held for North Okanagan missing women

Splatsin Community Centre host to April 30 event

O’Keefe Ranch opens gates

Opening day festivities are underway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13.

Beairsto to receive crossing guard

Budget for 2018/19 to allow for crossing guard, bylaw to receive final reading in May

Crews clear debris from BX Creek

Blocked culverts and water debris that causes an emergent threat should be reported to public works

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Charges pending after Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck north of Revelstoke

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

Water woes in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Communities dealing with emergency situations

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Flood threat to Tulameen “very serious”

Half the community evacuated and water continues to rise

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

