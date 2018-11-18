REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Tsawwassen: Humpback whale washes up on causeway beach

Local First Nation offered a prayer before officials removed a dead humpback whale from the Tsawwassen shoreline. The juvenile mammal was discovered Friday morning. Watch more >

Agassiz: Teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

A group of high school students got the trip of a lifetime, after their science teacher organized his own Canada-wide Amazing Race. Watch more >

Victoria: Technology brings play to children with special needs

Seven new innovative toys for children with special needs got thumbs-up approval, each designed by Victoria-based CanAssist. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: B.C. man and his cherry blossoms honoured with plaque

Despite losing everything, one Japanese man made it his mission to beautify a city he once called home. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Teen dog-handler to take on world championships

Fourteen-year-old Kayla Penney has a way with dogs, garnering her gold at the Canadian junior-dog handling national championship. Her next stage: an international competition in England. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher’s Amazing Race takes students on Canada-wide adventure

Just Posted

Vernon local humanizes the 31st ‘Light a Bulb’ campaign

“Everybody is bring asked to donate now but this is important so I want to put a human face on it and if it’s mine, then I’m glad I can help.”

Vernon Royals win Okanagan Valley title

High School Boys A Volleyball: Vernon Royals, ranked No. 2 in province, advance to B.C. finals

Vernon Panthers harpoon Ballenas Whalers

No. 1 AA ranked Vernon Panthers score 51-14 BC quarterfinal victory at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Vernon’s Brett Taylor wins Vernon Wing’s 9th annual wing eating contest

“I just kind of winged it I guess.”

West Kelowna Warriors suffer loss to the Vernon Vipers

The Warriors offence couldn’t get any traction as they lose their second in a row

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

Death toll rises to 76 in California fire with winds ahead

Nearly 1,300 people remain unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began

Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist for The Washington Post who was slain Oct. 2 inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

CUPW requests mediator as deadline for Canada Post offer expires without deal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in Saturday night with a last-minute plea to the two sides

Trudeau says he won’t negotiate in public on future of LGBTQ rights in USMCA

Legislators urged Trump not to sign the agreement unless the language was removed.

Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Late goal lifts Montreal past Vancouver

New trustees sworn in for North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

First official board meeting set for Tuesday, Nov. 20

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

Most Read