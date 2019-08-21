Retired fisherman Joseph Katalinic has won a $60 million Lotto Max jackpot after purchasing a ticket in Richmond in July 2019. (BCLC)

Retired Richmond fisherman wins record-breaking $60M Lotto Max jackpot

Joseph Katalinic won the biggest Lotto Max prize ever awarded

A retired Richmond fisherman has reeled in the catch of his life after winning a $60 million Lotto Max prize.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Lottery Corp. announced that Joseph Katalinic won the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot on the July 26 draw.

“I scanned the ticket at Seafair Centre where I purchased the ticket,” Katalinic said. “I thought to myself that it can’t be true… I was so excited, I had to go to two other locations to scan my ticket again just to make sure it was real.”

The biggest wins up till now have been $50 million.

Katalinic, who has been retired for more than 20 years, said the first person he told was his daughter.

“She told my son-in-law, and then I told my youngest daughter. There was a lot of hugging and kissing, and a lot of emotions,” he said.

Katalinic plans to use his winning to take his family to Hawaii, as well as visit the European town where his parents were born.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
66% of B.C. residents want opt-out system for organ donation: poll

Just Posted

The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

Herb Dixon will be performing at The Green Pub in Vernon this Sept.

Vernon ADHD workshop shows youths’ experience through art

Vernon ADHD Task Force is holding a final workshop Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Vernon Art Gallery

Cyclists don’t belong on sidewalks

LETTER: New Kal Road bike path not fit for avid riders or roadies

True Leaf closes in on licence for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

Vernon student off to UBCM with council

Cadence Taron, a Grade 12 student at Fulton Secondary, applied to attend annual convention

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

Poll: Are you stressed about back to school costs?

Take our poll and have your say

Lane had excelled in science fairs

Summerland graduate became senior geologist

NDP candidate to open Vernon campaign office

Harwinder Sandhu hopes to unseat incumbent Mel Arnold in October’s federal election

Shuswap woman protests for family court reform

Goals include increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves

South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

Administrative error has led to more court time being used up in Penticton

Denim on the Diamond festival returns to the Okanagan bigger and better

The end of summer festival returns to King Stadium in Kelowna Aug. 31

Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

RCMP say an SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Most Read