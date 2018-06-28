Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Canadian singer Sarah McLachlan is offering up a unique chance to spend some one-on-one time with her in the in-house studio, writing and recording an original song.

The contest, through the online fundraising platform Omaze, is raising money for the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which offers free music programs to at-risk youth in Surrey, Vancouver and Edmonton.

To enter, fans must donate to the school, with each dollar equalling one contest entry. The minimum donation is $10.

“Now if you’ve heard my music, you’re probably thinking that our song has to be about something super intense like unrequited love or broken hearts but really it can be about anything,” McLachlan said in a video explaining the contest.

The grand prize winner, announced on Aug. 28, will be flown to B.C. on a round-trip flight, along with a friend. There, they’ll spend a day with McLachlan at her home in Vancouver and stay at a four-star hotel if from outside the Vancouver area.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

Just Posted

Vernon council approves non-profit apartment variances

Despite opposition from neighbours and one councillor, city council gives nod to 38-unit plan

Vernon’s Kin Beach reopens

Trees uprooted in Monday’s high winds shut down popular facility for a few days

Armstrong housing complex plan defeated

Proposed apartment building to be built on wetlands draws major opposition from residents

North Okanagan water quality advisory rescinded

Turbidity levels have returned to normal on the Outback Water System

Vernon Freemasons celebrate 125 years

Anniversary celebrations planned for July 28

Preventing invasive mussels in the Shuswap

Zebra and Quagga mussels threaten B.C. lakes and rivers

Wileman goes wild for Turn-Key

North Okanagan Soccer League roundup

Disher travelling field lacrosse star

Vernon teen headed to World Series Youth tourney in Denver

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Gators snap Nitros for title

Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League playoff finals at Kin Park

Police on the lookout for drunk drivers this Canada Day weekend

ICBC and police are warning drivers to plan ahead of the nation’s birthday

Hundreds of thousands families live in daycare ‘deserts,’ report says

Liberals are providing federal cash for child care to provinces, territories over the next 10 years

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

So far, the federal government has collected up to $14.6 billion less than it would have in 2014

Most Read

  • Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

    Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music