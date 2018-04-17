Sex robots could replace high-end sex dolls, like this one named Sandy. (Wikimedia Commons)

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book

Is your marriage feeling shaky? One UBC professor says she has an answer: sex robots.

Introducing a robotic element to your marriage could take the focus off sex and place it back on love, says economics professor Marina Adshade in her new book, Robot Sex: Social and Ethical Implications.

People have become “increasingly demanding” in what they want from marriage,” Adshade said in a release Tuesday.

“There was a time when women were happy to have a husband that supported the family and men were happy to have a caring mother to his children,” she said.

“Today, we still want those things, but we also want so much more— we want lasting sexual compatibility, intense romance, and someone who is an amazing co-parent. That is a lot to ask of one person.”

That’s apparently where the sex robots come in.

“Sex robots, I think, will help move us away from thinking that we need to get everything from one person and allow us to focus on other qualities in a marriage partner, free of the requirement of sexual compatibility.”

Adshade doesn’t think anyone should worry about being replaced.

“Just because we might enjoy the company of robots doesn’t mean that we cannot also enjoy the company of humans, or that having robots won’t enhance our relationships with humans,” she said.

“I see them as very different things.”

Sex robots, however, could change what marriages look like in the future.

“More couples could choose ‘companionship marriages’ that do not involve sex, but focus solely on the creation of a family,” Adshade said.

“Marriage will continue to be the cornerstone of our society – I don’t doubt that – but it will not be what we have come to think about as ‘traditional marriage.’”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

Just Posted

Okanagan Basin water projects funded

Fiscal support for 18 water projects amounts to $300,000

Open house draws large crowd

Swan Lake neighbourhood plan brings in close to 200 people in Vernon Monday

Polson Avengers fight for park

Group of young Vernon adults sweeping Polson Park to clean up needles

Vendors sought for city employee wellness fair

One-day event May 8 designed for city’s 300+ employees

10 more months for Okanagan shoplifting, drunk driving rampage

Sheena’s crimes ran from Jan. 2017 to July 2017, from Osoyoos up to Vernon

Your April 17 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Unions threatening strike action against CP Rail

IBEW and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference seeking new collective agreements.

B.C. naturopath treats boy with rabid dog saliva

Dr. Anke Zimmermann writes in a post on her website that the treatment was successful

Kamloops woman who set fire to kids granted day parole

Donna Hysop is serving a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder and attempted murder

PHOTOS: Bull-riders battle in Armstrong rodeo

The Extreme Rodeo and Dance: Blough At High Dough rolled through Armstrong April 14

Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

Cocaine and cash seized in B.C. dial-a-dope operation

Seven people arrested in Williams Lake and one in Port Coquitlam for Williams Lake area operation

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book

Most Read

  • Is Canada losing its love for Tim Hortons?

    One-third of Canadians say they think less of the franchise, poll says

  • Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

    Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book