Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market ordered a large shipment of cantaloupe, only for it to arrive undersized. The market is giving away the fruit for free and asks the community to consider donating to food banks and others in need. (Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market/Facebook)

Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market ordered a large shipment of cantaloupe, only for it to arrive undersized. The market is giving away the fruit for free and asks the community to consider donating to food banks and others in need. (Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market/Facebook)

Size matters: B.C. market giving away 50,000 pounds of wrong-size fruit

The Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market is urging the community to take as much as they want

An Ashcroft farmers market is turning heads for giving away thousands of pounds of fruit – all because it arrived in the wrong size.

On Aug. 11, Desert Hills Ranch Farm Market put a call out to the surrounding community members to come grab some of the 65,000 pounds of poorly sized cantaloupe, free of charge.

The cantaloupes are 1/4 inch too small, according to the market.

“With food shortages around the world it’s not right to dump something like this in the garbage.”

The market asked takers to also consider donating quantities to local food banks and thinking of those in need.

The next day, Desert Hills added undersized honeydew, roughly 20,000 pounds’ worth, to the mix.

“We are so happy to see this product go to such special people. All of you that shop at Desert Hills have become very important to us so we are so happy to be able to return the favour.”

Desert Hills is located at 250 Elm St.

READ ALSO: Track down B.C.’s best farmers markets this summer with interactive app

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Avril Lavigne, Tantoo Cardinal among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Just Posted

Fire crews are making process on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire despite a forecast of warmer temperatures. (BC Wildfire Services)
Fire crews making process on blaze outside Kamloops despite heat

…The fresh-cut flowers do not last long in the Okanagan heat. Gondor has a proposal for city council that he believes could change that. (Wayne Gondor photo)
PHOTOS: Grieving son plants floral tribute option at Vernon cemetery

Services, such as The Aquatic Centre at the Vernon Recreation Complex, will have a new tiered user fee system in place in 2024, where residents of cities outside Vernon will pay more. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Questions dive into Vernon recreation funding dilemma

Vasek Pospisil was a part of the 2022 team, which won the title for the first time in its 109 year history. (Tennis Canada Photo)
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil donning maple leaf for international tennis event