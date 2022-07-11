Harry the iconic horse has been found (Diamond H Tack Inc./ Submitted)

Stolen Harry the horse on wheels returned to rightful owner in Kelowna

The horse was wheeled away on June 20 by two men

Harry, the horse on wheels, is home!

The iconic horse was stolen on June 20, when two men drove up to the Diamond H Tack on Kirschner Road with a U-Haul, wheeled the horse statue into the van and drove off.

The entire theft took about one-and-a-half minutes and it was caught on camera, said Ashley Robson, Diamond H Tack employee.

Harry was discovered dumped somewhere along Bear Creek Road.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to our community for the all the help in locating and finding Harry. Your support does not go unnoticed. We are so excited to have him back,” said the store on an Instagram post.

READ MORE: Harry the iconic horse stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownahorse

Previous story
B.C. woman collapses in airport after living there for days due to flight cancellations

Just Posted

Families spend time together during learn to fish day at the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Enderby event aims to get kids hooked on fishing

The Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers (white) and the Kamloops Venom begin their best-of-three Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League semifinal tonight (Monday, July 11) in Kamloops. Game 2 is Wednesday, July 13, at Kal Tire Place at 7 p.m. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Junior Tigers draw Venom in semifinal

The Shuswap River Ambassadors keep an eye on water conditions and don’t yet advise floating on the Enderby waterway. (Contributed)
Emergency mode dropped in Enderby but floating not advised

Vernon’s Austin Armanini has earned a spot in the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Christina Lake by placing fifth in a qualifying tournament. (Black Press file photo)
Vernon golfer joins B.C. Men’s Amateur field