Storm rolls through the Central Okanagan

The region was hit with rain, hail and lightning on Sunday

A summer storm rolled through the Central Okanagan Sunday night into Monday morning.

Residents in Glenmore reported hail falling in the area at about 8 p.m. on July 18.

While Peachland residents were hit with gusts of wind that knocked out power at about 3 a.m.

In Kelowna, a deluge of rain fell on the city for about an hour.

Lake Country residents were treated to a lightning show, followed by pink skies.

Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers near noon on Monday with wind gusting to 40 km/hr in the afternoon.

Temperatures for the Okanagan will hover around 28 C for the day.

