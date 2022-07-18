Storm in Lake Country. (Image: Katelynn Daviduck)

Storm in Lake Country. (Image: Katelynn Daviduck)

Storm rolls through the Central Okanagan

The region was hit with rain, hail and lightning on Sunday

A summer storm rolled through the Central Okanagan Sunday night into Monday morning.

Residents in Glenmore reported hail falling in the area at about 8 p.m. on July 18.

While Peachland residents were hit with gusts of wind that knocked out power at about 3 a.m.

In Kelowna, a deluge of rain fell on the city for about an hour.

Lake Country residents were treated to a lightning show, followed by pink skies.

Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers near noon on Monday with wind gusting to 40 km/hr in the afternoon.

Temperatures for the Okanagan will hover around 28 C for the day.

READ MORE: Hot and dry conditions in forecast for area of Nohomin Creek wildfire, near Lytton

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganStorm

Previous story
Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza

Just Posted

Team B.C. defeats Team Manitoba 31-19 for fifth place at the 2022 Football Canada Cup U18 tournament at the Kelowna Apple Bowl Sunday, July 17 . (screen shot)
Team B.C. romps to fifth place at Canada Cup

Summer beachgoers in the Okanagan are encouraged to seek protection from excessive exposure to the sunlight UV rays to avoid getting skin cancers like melanoma. (Contributed)
Slather on that sunscreen, the Okanagan sun is dangerous: BC Cancer

The Behind the Mask exhibition (Brittany Webster - Black Press)
Vernon council hears modified proposal for Behind the Mask murals

After a two-year hiatus, Vernon’s Shanda Hill returns to competive Ultra Racing, as she’ll compete at a Deca triathlon in Switzerland in August. (Facebook photo)
Vernon ultra athlete returning to competition