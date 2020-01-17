Merlyn Guilderson put some clothes outside in the cold and they froze in just 45 minutes. (Merlyn Guilderson Photography)

Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes

A local photographer decided to have some fun with the frosty weather before its gone

British Columbia’s cold spell may be nearing its end, but before the weather warms up a bit next week a local photographer decided to do some experimenting.

Merlyn Guilderson took to her backyard on Wednesday morning to see how long it took for clothing to become frozen solid in the piercing Kelowna cold, anticipating it to take around three hours.

“I am just curious how long does it take for these clothes to get frozen,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Much to her surprise, upon her return just 45 minutes later, the -25 C (with the windchill) weather had turned the garments rock solid.

A Calgary man had much the same idea but also turned it into a game.

Today (Jan. 17), temperatures in Kelowna should warm up a bit, with a high of -8 C according to Environment Canada.

By Monday, the temperature will hit 1 C, so if you want to play T-shirt frisbee do it soon!

