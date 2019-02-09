Madison Middle School art students filled the auditorium stage to paint along to Bob Ross, shown on the screen, on Flash Bob Flash Mob Day on Feb. 7, 2019 in Abilene, Texas The students donned their curliest wigs and painted little trees onto canvases to pay homage to the late painter Bob Ross. Teacher Brady Sloane said the idea came about because she wanted to reward Advanced Placement students who had been stressed out over recent projects and grades. (Greg Jaklewicz/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Texas students don wigs in tribute to late painter Bob Ross

About four dozen students wore wigs, blue button-down shirts and held palettes of paint

There were lots of happy little trees at one Texas middle school this week.

Art students at Madison Middle School in Abilene donned their curliest wigs and painted little trees onto canvases to pay homage to the late painter Bob Ross. Teacher Brady Sloane tells the Abilene Reporter News that the idea came about because she wanted to reward Advanced Placement students who had been stressed out over recent projects and grades.

The result was a flash mob Thursday of about four dozen students who wore wigs, blue button-down shirts and held palettes of paint. An episode of Ross’ television show, “The Joy of Painting,” was projected onto a large screen.

Ross gained a following for his soothing tone and soft-spoken voice. He died in 1995.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Madison Middle School art student Ariceli Martinez, wearing her Bob Ross wig, listens to the artist speak on a video screen before painting began on Flash Bob Flash Mob Day on Feb. 7, 2019 in Abilene, Texas The students donned their curliest wigs and painted little trees onto canvases to pay homage to the late painter Bob Ross. Teacher Brady Sloane said the idea came about because she wanted to reward Advanced Placement students who had been stressed out over recent projects and grades. (Greg Jaklewicz/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Previous story
No Lotto Max jackpot winner in Friday-night draw

Just Posted

Joie de Vivre comes to Vernon

The Okanagan Symphony Ochestra is set to perform next weekend in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon.

Vernon Walk for Alzheimer’s seeking team registrations

Vernon’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will take place on Sunday, May 5 at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

‘Walk for ALS’ rebrands as ‘Walk to End ALS’

Vernon’s walk is set to take place at Polson Park on Saturday, June 8.

UPDATE: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vernon

Police are holding a media briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Vernon Mustangs drop openers at Classic

The hosts are 0-2 after the opening day at the 48th annual Coca Cola Classic pee wee hockey event

B.C. moves closer to money laundering public inquiry; feds vow ‘crack down’

An anti-money laundering group said that $1 billion annually was being filtered through B.C. casinos

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

GSAR volunteer injured during cowboy search

Major crimes unit now investigating disappearance of Merritt man

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Alternate route open as Highway 97 remains closed between Peachland and Summerland

Crews continue to see slope movement at the site of the rockslide

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Most Read