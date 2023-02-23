Sweet Brigitte could be the newest member of your family for only $200. (Heather Reinderhoff/Facebook)

The things you find on the internet: Sweet Brigitte looking for new Okanagan home

The mannequin is being sold on a Facebook buy and sell group in the Okanagan

Almost anything can be sold on Facebook Marketplace.

The latest eye-catching post is Sweet Brigitte looking for a home.

For just $200, the 5’10” mannequin could be yours after she was posted to an Okanagan buy and sell Facebook group.

The listing describes Brigitte as “all plastic, with removable and movable arms, hands and torso (that can rotate too)..not too heavy, about 30lbs with the stand and easy to dress and move. She would be great in a retail setting or for selling clothes online, she has experience in both settings.”

Poster Heather Reinderhoff says Brigitte has been in her family for 33 years but is closer to 50 in age. It’s unclear where Brigitte spent her formative years before finding her place at the Reinderhoff’s table.

Brigitte is believed to be from German manufacturer Moch, constructed sometime in the 1960s or ’70s.

Although the colour in her hands has faded, the size six doll is looking for her next adventure.

She comes with the wig she is photographed wearing and along with other wigs her current family can find – making her perfect for any occasion.

Brigitte is available for pick-up near downtown Kelowna if your interested in showing this lady the sights.

