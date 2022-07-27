Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa win Tripadvisor award for “Best of the Best” based on customer reviews. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Travellers’ Choice: Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa wins Tripadvisor award

Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa is being recognized by Tripadvisor for 2022 with a “Travelers’ Choice” award.

Resorts earn the award by getting great reviews from travellers hailing from around the world. Known as the “Best of the Best,” the award can only be won by earning an outstanding reputation among guests who visit and take the time to write a review—the latter is often the toughest.

“To have our guests set aside the time to write an excellent review takes more than a great property with sought-after amenities. Our reviews and ratings are due to our team of outstanding people who go beyond friendly and really care about how our guests experience the hotel,” said Tom Matthews, the general manager of the resort.

The chief commercial advisor of Tripadvisor, Kanika Soni spoke highly of the resort.

“Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps [the resort’s] taken to meet travelers’ new demands. [The resort] adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity,” said Soni.

Earning positive customer reviews during the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging. With increased safety measures, some businesses had to adopt an impersonal approach to ensure that guests were safe. Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa’s ability to strike a balance between comfort and cleanliness is what customers reference as the motivation to leave positive reviews, stated Soni.

To top off their Tripadvisor success, the resort also made it on to the top 25 list of Tripadvisor resorts in Canada, making them the only Okanagan hotel to do so.

