Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

He has been to Montreal, Las Vegas and most recently Vancouver.

Christopher the Travelling Pig made quite the mark on the Lower Mainland when he partied it up for St. Patrick’s Day at the Fairmont Hotel and enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate at Whistler ski resort.

The Vietnamese mini-pig has been trotted about the globe after he was adopted by his now loving parents. Originally abandoned by his former owners, his new parents took him and offered him a very glamours lifestyle.

So far this little piggy has travelled more than 25,000 kilometres and has over 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Christopher’s parents Marilyn and Jonathan Duguay say their little piglet loves meeting new people and is always seeking new adventures.

Adopted at the age of four-and-a-half years old, Christopher has many talents from painting pictures and helping to educate people on pig adoption.

