Lacrosse helmet. (Pixabay)

U.S. teen lacrosse player benched because his head is too big

Regulation helmets aren’t available in the teen’s size

A high school lacrosse player in Delaware can’t play in games because his head is too big.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports that 15-year-old Billy Boyd’s head measures 25 inches around. An average grown man’s head is about 21 to 23 inches in circumference.

Regulation helmets aren’t available in his size, so he’s not allowed to compete.

The 6-foot-2 Cape Henlopen freshman and his father, Bill, have struggled to find larger, custom-made helmets that can be approved.

The Boston Globe says manufacturer Cascade-Maverik recently crafted a larger helmet for University of Albany player Tehoka Nanticoke.

Cascade Maverik Lacrosse Vice-President Roland LaRose says a Boyd-sized helmet may be possible now that the company has developed “an alternative manufacturing process.”

READ MORE: Defecating U.S. superintendent upset over release of his picture

___

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

Just Posted

Gravity has no hold on Vernon’s Magnetic Hill

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

Portion of Armstrong road closed after explosive discovered

An ordnance believed to be a grenade found on Smith Drive between Dairy Queen and Anchor Inn Pub

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around

Environement Canada forcasts sun, no clouds for Wednesday

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Vernon

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday

Slow start for LGBTQ safe place program: Vernon coordinator

The Safe Place program offers the LGBTQ2S+ community shelter if they are feeling unsafe.

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Police are looking for additional suspects in the shooting

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Deer attacking your garden? Here is what one Okanagan plant expert suggests

Tips on how to keep deer out of your garden

‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

Musicians gathered to discuss how to save Kelowna’s music scene

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

Most Read