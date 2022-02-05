Anne Hung, 15, dances to Les Sylphide while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 is World Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)

Anne Hung, 15, dances to Les Sylphide while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 is World Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 6 to 12

World Ballet Day, Wave All Your Fingers At Your Neighbour Day, Toothache Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Burn Awareness Week and Secondhand Wardrobe Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Feb. 6: Dump Your Significant Jerk Day, Pork Rind Appreciation Day, Lame Duck Day.

Monday, Feb. 7: Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbour Day, World Ballet Day, Play More Cards Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 8: Kite-Flying Day, Extraterrestrial Culture Day, Laugh and Get Rich Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 9: Pizza Day, Read in the Bathtub Day, Toothache Day.

Thursday, Feb. 10: Umbrella Day, Cream Cheese Brownie Day, Plimsoll Day.

Friday, Feb. 11: Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day, Pro Sports Wives Day, Make a Friend Day, International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

Saturday, Feb. 12: Lost Penny Day, Plum Pudding Day, Darwin Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elizabeth the Steadfast: Queen marks 70 years on throne

Just Posted

The Balloon Glow event helped kick off the Vernon Winter Carnival at the DND grounds Friday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Balloon Glow lights up DND grounds for Vernon Winter Carnival

The Vernon Vipers notched their eighth straight win as they beat the Cranbrook Bucks 3-2 in a shootout Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Cranbrook Bucks photo)
Vernon Vipers beat Cranbrook in shootout, push win streak to 8 games

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff (right) will serve another term as chair of the Okanagan Basin Water Board this year, as will vice-chair Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin. (File photo)
Water briefs: Osoyoos mayor to head up Okanagan Basin Water Board

The Upper Room Mission went all out with their groovy setup for the Winter Carnival Parade. (Katherine Peters - Vernon Morning Star)
Road closures in effect during Vernon Winter Carnival parade