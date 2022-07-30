Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6

Spider-Man Day, Grab Some Nuts Day, Underwear Day all coming up this week

Kolton Visser takes on the role of Spider-Man at Chilliwack Secondary School on Feb. 15, 2017 when he was 17 years old. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 is Spider-Man Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Family Fun Month and Peach Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, July 31: Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day, World Ranger Day, Avocado Day, International Lifeguard Appreciation Day.

Monday, Aug. 1: World Scout Scarf Day, World Lung Cancer Day, Spider-Man Day, Respect For Parents Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Colouring Book Day, Ice Cream Sandwich Day, Take A Penny Leave A Penny Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Clean Your Floors Day, Grab Some Nuts Day, Cloves Syndrome Awareness Day, White Wine Day.

Thursday, Aug. 4: India Pale Ale Day, Assistance Dog Day, Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, International Clouded Leopard Day.

Friday, Aug. 5: Underwear Day, International Beer Day, Work Like A Dog Day.

Saturday, Aug. 6: Sandcastle Day, Farmworker Appreciation Day, Cycle To Work Day, Wiggle Your Toes Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

