Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 13 to 19

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Meet a Mate Week and Pride Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, June 13: International Axe Throwing Day, Sewing Machine Day, World Softball Day.

Monday, June 14: World Blood Donor Day, Flag Day, Bourbon Day.

Tuesday, June 15: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Nature Photography Day, Lobster Day.

Wednesday, June 16: Arborist Appreciation Day, Fudge Day, Fresh Veggies Day.

Thursday, June 17: Garbage Man Day, Tessellation Day, Dump the Pump Day.

Friday, June 18: International Flip-Flop Day, International Picnic Day, International Panic Day.

Saturday, June 19: Juggling Day, Martini Day, Surf Day, World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

