Karen Page knits at the Sardis Library while holding her daughter Rosalie during Worldwide Knit in Public Day on June 17, 2015 in Chilliwack. Saturday, June 12, 2021 is Worldwide Knit in Public Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 6 to 12

Worldwide Knit in Public Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day and VCR Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Love Your Burial Ground Week and Dairy Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, June 6: Drive-In Movie Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day, Yo-Yo Day.

Monday, June 7: Thank God it’s Monday Day, Chocolate Ice Cream Day, VCR Day.

Tuesday, June 8: World Oceans Day, Call Your Doctor Day, Best Friends Day.

Wednesday, June 9: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day, Donald Duck Day.

Thursday, June 10: Farm Workers’ Day, Iced Tea Day, Ball Point Pen Day.

Friday, June 11: Yarn Bombing Day, Corn on the Cob Day, German Chocolate Cake Day.

Saturday, June 12: Worldwide Knit in Public Day, Loving Day, World Gin Day, Record Store Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

