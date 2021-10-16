Thursday, Oct. 21 is Count Your Buttons Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Thursday, Oct. 21 is Count Your Buttons Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 17 to 23

Count Your Buttons Day, Wear Something Gaudy Day, Suspenders Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Pizza Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 17: International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, Toy Camera Day, Wear Something Gaudy Day, Forgive an Ex Day.

Monday, Oct. 18: Chocolate Cupcake Day, No Beard Day, Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 19: International Gin and Tonic Day, Evaluate Your Life Day, New Friends Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Suspenders Day, International Sloth Day, Hagfish Day, Information Overload Day.

Thursday, Oct. 21: Apple Day, Count Your Buttons Day, Reptile Awareness Day, Get Smart About Credit Day.

Friday, Oct. 22: Caps Lock Day, International Stuttering Awareness Day, Nut Day, Smart is Cool Day.

Saturday, Oct. 23: Mole Day, iPod Day, Boston Cream Pie Day, TV Talk Show Host Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers head coach Sean Smith (second from right) visits former players Brady Szeman (from left), Zack Smith, Liam Reid and Josh Hyer at the University of Calgary. Two current Panthers – Roan Reid and Kolby Thorpe - have committed to the Dinos for 2022. (U of Calgary Dinos photo)
The Vernon pipeline to U of Calgary

A special ceremony at St. James elementary school thanks Shirley Thompson and Margaret Flaherty-Specht for their combined 42 years of teaching at the school. (Submitted Photo)
COVID-19 exposures at Vernon’s Catholic and Christian schools

Staff Sgt. Scott West helps School District 83 bus driver Leanne Blurton and Salmon Arm West elementary students demonstrate when it’s OK to safely cross the road at a school bus stop. (File photo)
Opinion: Give North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus drivers a break

Oliva Penalva
Vernon musician up for Canadian artist of the year title