Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 2 to 8

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Walk Your Dog Week and Black Cat Awareness Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, Oct. 2: Name Your Car Day, International Day of Non-Violence, World Farm Animals Day.

Monday, Oct. 3: Virus Appreciation Day, Mean Girls’ Day, Boyfriend Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Cinnamon Roll Day, Taco Day, Vodka Day, Improve Your Office Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 5: Canadian Beer Day, World Teachers’ Day, Do Something Nice Day.

Thursday, Oct. 6: Transfer Money To Your Daughter Day, Badger Day, World Cerebral Palsy Day.

Friday, Oct. 7: Kids Music Day, World Smile Day, Bathtub Day.

Saturday, Oct. 8: I Love Yarn Day, Pierogi Day, World Octopus Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

