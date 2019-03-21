Husky spotted in Vancouver park (Wikimedia Commons)

Vancouver makes top 10 list for most dog-friendly cities

Dog-friendly restaurants, veterinary services, and accessible dog beaches and parks criteria in ranking

Vancouver has ranked pawsitively among dog lovers as one of the top cities for pooches.

In its annual rankings published last weekend, Technobark rated the city sixth among nearly 300 cities across North America.

Portland, Ore., took the top spot, followed by Carmel-by-the-sea in California, and Austin, Tex.

The website’s ranking were based off a number of criteria, including dog-friendly restaurants, veterinary services, and accessible dog beaches and parks.

“It was hard to rank Canadian cities in this rating due to the harsh Canadian climate,” the Technobark report read.

Vancouver scored 77.36 out of 100, with tops marks for its dog parks and beaches, but 35.5 for dog-friendly restaurants.

“This city is almost a dog-owner paradise, but it is extremely hard to find a dog-friendly rental property or find a dog-friendly restaurant,” the report said, adding there needs to be more 24-hour vet clinics.

The top 20 cities:

  1. Portland, Ore.
  2. Carmel-by-the-sea, Calif.
  3. Austin, Tex.
  4. Cannon Beach, Ore.
  5. Tampa, Fla.
  6. Vancouver, B.C.
  7. San Diego, Calif.
  8. Lake George, N.Y.
  9. Chicago, Ill.
  10. Tuscon, Ariz.
  11. Sonoma County, Calif.
  12. Lexington, Ky.
  13. San Francisco, Calif.
  14. New York, N.Y.
  15. Albuquerque, N.M.
  16. Las Vegas, Nev.
  17. Denver, Colo.
  18. Minneapolis, Minn.
  19. Sacramento, Calif.
  20. Sedona, Ariz.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Respecting elders: Maya Angelou clip sparks courtesy debate

Just Posted

VJH Foundation announces 2019 Hospital Gala

The event is set to take place Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre on May 11.

UPDATE: Avalanche consultants deployed to SilverStar

Two small slides occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday, one of which sent one to hospital

Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

City calls for public support of local events

The City of Vernon is wrapping up a successful Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo and is looking ahead to increase the number of events in this facility.

Dust advisory continued for Vernon

The advisory was first issued on Monday, March 18.

What happened to the ‘live grenade’ found in Armstrong

RCMP tweeted a video of what EDU did with the explosive device that was found in Armstrong.

Behind the mask of the South Okanagan furries community

Penticton furries community member said it’s not a sexual thing

Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

Bill Morneau will speak in Kelowna

Trees removed from Central Okanagan to mitigate wildfire risk

Kelowna - Projects are ongoing across B.C. to reduce the risk of wildfire

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Consultations to start in April

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, with Kelowna comics

NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

A two-day May weekend event combines, hockey, golf, country music and a whole lot of fun

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Most Read