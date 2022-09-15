Vernon bike park goes to the dogs for promo video

Dachshunds dressed as hot dogs star in a video to help SilverStar Bike Park promote its new trail which opens this weekend – Chien Chaud (French for Hot Dog). (SilverStar video shot)

SilverStar Mountain Resort has a hot promo video to outline it’s hot new Bike Park trail.

And the actors in the video are certainly Oscar-worthy.

Well, Oscar Meyer Wiener worthy.

Ten Okanagan wiener dogs named Oliver, Vienna, Louie, Casey, Daxton, Murphy, Shawney, Jackson, Finnegan and Leo star in a video to promote the new trail.

“With a little help from our French trail crew members, we’ve decided on a name for the new trail in the Bike Park – Chien Chaud,” said SilverStar in a release.

Chien Chaud is French for Hot Dog.

The dachshunds are dressed as frankfurters in the video.

The trail will serve as Double Dog’s blue little brother, keeping all of the fun wooden features along the way.

“It will be open and ready for you to ride this weekend (Sept. 16, 17 and 18), but remember, this is only the beginning of this brand new top-to-bottom trail. You’ll have to wait until next summer to ride the whole thing.”

SilverStar Bike Park gives a big shout out to all of its dachshund actors and their owners for making the video happen, singling out @jackson_parker.

This is the final weekend of biking at SilverStar.

“It’s been raining up at the mountain which means the dust has returned to dirt once again and the trail crew has been making the most out of the new moisture,” said the resort.

The Bike Park will close at 6:30 p.m. for the final Extended Play Friday due to shorter daylight hours. The Gondola will be open on Saturday and Sunday only.

