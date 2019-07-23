Piere Tambolini’s homegrown tomato can fit in the palm of a hand, but what it lacks in size it makes up for with its… (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

The man could only conclude that it was a decidedly “male” tomato.

A Vernon senior has grown a tomato with an – ahem – unusual shape.

Piere Tambolini, a resident at Silver Springs retirement home, went to check on his four tomato plants one morning when he discovered something phallic.

“The funny part about it is this whole tomato was grown, and it was round,” explained Tambolini on Tuesday.

“The next morning, that’s on there,” he said, pointing to the tomato’s appendage.

“It just kind of grew overnight.”

Tambolini made the strange discovery a week ago, and wanting to keep the joke running he has preserved the peculiar tomato in his refrigerator ever since.

The lewd tomato is a poorly kept secret around Silver Springs, as Tambolini has delighted in spreading the word to his neighbours.

“I think most of them have seen it or heard about it,” he said.

When asked what came to mind when he first found the tomato, Tamobili replied: “what do you think?”

READ MORE: Hobbiton in the Okanagan: Spend the night in the Halfling Hideaway

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Titanic survivor’s light-up cane goes for $62,500 at auction

Just Posted

Longtime Vernon restuarant has a Dew-Over

For the first time in its near 25-year history The Italian Kitchen in Vernon has a new menu

Vernon man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

The man could only conclude that it was a decidedly “male” tomato.

Vernon police look for vehicle that smashed into home

Fencing, landscaping suffer significant damage and minor injury to house on Vernon’s Okanagan Avenue

Busy Vernon roadway to undergo week-long project

The 3600 block of Alexis Park Drive will be worked on from July 29 to Aug. 1

Shuswap air cadet contests Department of National Defence gender policy

Haircut inspires challenge of regulation around male/female identity

Vernon-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

B.C. teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

$250,000 worth of property stolen from Okanagan storage

Police are investigating after a possible theft on the weekend

Supportive housing first step to healing: BC Housing CEO

Shayne Ramsay explains changes to Rutland’s McCurdy development

Central Okanagan motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

The driver’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature

Most Read