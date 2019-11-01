The family-friendly, 135-seat Pint and Pie opened on Vernon’s 32nd Street Halloween day. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon restaurant opening solves menu mystery

Endless debates of pizza vs. savoury pies settled with grand opening

The Pint and Pie has been a point of contention over the past month before its opening on Oct. 31, 2019.

Is it pizza and beer? Sweet pies and beer? Or English cuisine… and beer?

It was clear that Vernonites on social media could agree on one thing: beer is on the menu.

The cause of all the confusion, it appears, is a chain of restaurants in the United States called Pies and Pints. Serving Ohio, Indiana and Alabama, to name a few.

Pies and Pints specializes in specialty pies — of the pizza variety. Meanwhile, Vernon’s new Pint and Pie restaurant concentrates on savoury pies like chicken pot pies and cottage (shepherd’s) pies. But the menu features a lot more, including sweet pies and burgers.

With more than 20 places serving Vernon pizza pie, excitement is high about the addition of British cuisine to the city’s growing menu.

Pint and Pie owner Karen Penaluna will operate the 135-seat family-oriented restaurant at 4011-32nd Street with her son and daughter, Tor and Candis.

Already hungry residents are buzzing and making plans to check out Pint and Pie.

READ MORE: Halloween opening for Vernon restaurant

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters galore at Downtown Vernon Treat Trail

There was some mystery surrounding the North Okanagan restaurant’s menu because a pizza parlour in the United States has a similar name. (Vernon & Area Community Forum)

