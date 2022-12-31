Vernon’s top stories of 2022

Rust Valley Restorers’ Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall have been restoring cars on Mike’s Tappen property for the popular History channel show. (Contributed) The community pulled together to raise more than $75,000 for a Lake Country family after the father was killed in a crash. (GoFundMe photo) Three side-by-side downtown Vernon businesses are for sale following a tough couple of years. (Realtor.ca photo) Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth was murdered in the U.K. Feb. 1, 2022, just days before she was scheduled to return home. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo) Lumby’s Phoebe Suttling is vying to become the next cover girl of Inked Magazine in an online competition. (Inked photo) Jessica Wesman of Enderby has entered the Inked Magazine covergirl contest. (Contributed) People line up to get a taste of Vernon’s newest fast food restaurant Popeye’s. (Contributed) Karen Penaluna isn’t letting the closure of Pint and Pie get her down as she looks for a smaller venue to open. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

While feel good community stories, local sport successes and obituaries continue to dominate the pages of The Morning Star, the online news site is seeing a spike in clicks.

Vernonmorningstar.com is where you will find all of the above, plus breaking news, photo galleries, videos and more. And it’s not all Vernon and North Okanagan. While the website’s focus is hyper-local, a team of Black Press Media journalists throughout the province contribute to providing Okanagan and B.C.-wide news, plus Canadian and international content.

It’s a one-stop show for all your news needs.

But let’s take a look at what really mattered to our readers in 2022.

While we can’t track how many pages were cut out and pinned to fridges from the newspaper, we have the technology to see what were the top stories of 2022 thanks to online Analytics.

The home page, obituraries and local news are the No. 1 landing sites for readers to visit.

The top read story of 2022 is in fact from 2021: Rust Valley Restorers’ Mike Hall not quite ready to bid adieu to entire 500-plus car collection. There is a huge following of these local celebrities, featured on the History channel. This story is actually written by The Morning Star’s sister newspaper, The Salmon Arm Observer.

Next up is subscriptions. For those who enjoy getting their news online, there is an option to subscribe to Vernon’s morning newsletter, which has since been expanded with a mid-day Okanagan Daily Dish. Our team of community-driven journalists work hard to bring local and regional news that matters directly to you every day.

But as newspapers continue to be delivered free weekly throughout the North Okanagan, there is also an option to support local journalism with a digital subscription purchase. Not only does this provide unlimited online access, but it includes extra contests, crosswords and games, classifieds credits and more.

E-editions are another popular online feature, where you can read the paper front to back without getting ink on your fingers. Check out current or past issues that you may have missed.

It appears 2021 had some impactful stories as the next most-read article is Northern B.C.’s famed abandoned town preserved in time awaits its turn. The fact-filled historic article is about Kitsault, a remote town along the coast of the Observatory Inlet, which captures the imagination of most who hear about its fascinating past and equally bizarre present.

The first 2022 story to make the charts is a sad one, yet shows the heart of a community coming together to support a family. Support flowing for widowed Lake Country woman was published in February 2022 after Dan Dornan was killed in a crash in January. More than $75,000 was raised for his wife and kids as they deal with the tragic loss.

Next is the January news of 3 neighbouring Vernon businesses put up for sale. Among a growing list of local shops on the market were downtown’s Wedge Cheesery, Midtown Bistro and Harry’s Fish and Chips. While the first two have remained with new owners, the later is now a new restaurant.

The tragic loss of a Vernon teen, killed in England, hit home for many. “She wanted to do so many things,” family said of Ashley Wadsworth, who was found dead in the U.K. Feb. 1, where she was travelling. Jack Sepple, whom she had met online prior to her trip and was visiting, was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to killing her. Yet at just 19 years old, the young woman’s life was stolen too young, leaving many family and friends devastated.

Tattoos are trending in popularity and some local ladies have made headlines trying to get featured in Inked magazine. Lumby’s Phoebe Suttling and Enderby’s Jessica Wesman collected a lot of clicks with their stunning images from January.

Vernonites were eager to get a few new eateries in 2022. Popeyes and Triple O’s opened alongside a new car wash and across the street is a unique grocery store.

A major crisis throughout B.C. last year has been mental health. While this next top story came out of Penticton, it echoes true throughout the Okanagan valley. ‘Officers are getting exhausted’: Penticton RCMP dealing with medical crisis on the streets. Apparently Penticton police deal with twice the calls for mental health than Kelowna, Kamloops or Vernon. Not only are these calls tying up officers, they aren’t being dealt with properly as RCMP are not trained to deal with such critical situations. There has been a push, in Penticton and Vernon, to have psychiatric nurses join police in responding to such emergencies.

The effects of COVID-19 also trickled through to 2022, with businesses feeling the brunt of the pandemic on their bottom line and staffing shortages. Some have even been forced to close their doors. Like Pint and Pie. The British-style pub opened its doors in 2019, just ahead of the pandemic. Therefore the owners made the tough decision to close in May 2022.

Other top stories of 2022 included:

• Vernon gas prices cheapest in B.C., something our city has boasted a number of times!

• Party house shut down in Vernon, owners fined $15,000

• Pair of women jump into lake to escape cougar in Coldstream

• New Vernon coffee shop drives thru with plan

• Former Coldstream resident’s hit podcast dives into story of Vernon’s bush boys

• Kamloops woman sues after surgery done on wrong ankle at Vernon hospital

There are plenty more, visit vernonmorningstar.com for all your news, entertainment, sports and community stories that matter.

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Best of 2022Vernon