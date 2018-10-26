VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
A princess, a superhero, a rabbit? Just some of the top costume ideas, according to Google.
The Canadian Press
B.C. transportation ministry says Deep Creek and Salmon River Roads remain high priority in 2019
Firefighters have knocked down a house fire at 7400 Pleasant Valley Road.
Their annual “Cuts for Nuts” event takes place Tuesday Nov. 6
Those occupying ministry land along Highway 97 near 48th Avenue had until noon Thursday to leave
All outfits based on the most popular Google searches
Billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Shermans’ bodies were discovered last December in their Toronto mansion and persist to this day
Ziegler was living in Florida, and the cause of death was not immediately known
Justice Department officials revealed that a latent fingerprint found on one package helped them identify their suspect as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida
Several women come forward to complain about Hornby Island trustee Tony Law
Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Those who do not display valid decals confirming they have passed a safety inspection will now face a $318 fine
Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey
Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game
A former member took the Vernon Pickleball Association to court, alleging oppression…
A trail cam at a range in the Kamloops area captured these wolves giving chase
Why didn’t the Liberals listen to their own health experts before legalizing marijuana?
I’m not arguing for motorists to be allowed to do 50km/h up a hill with blind driveways.
Sicamous RCMP want public’s help in finding suspects who drove a stolen white Ford pickup
International ice-skating event will take place at Prospera Place Oct. 25 to 27. 2019
Previously a longtime leader of the Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band to return to court in November