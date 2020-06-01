A young black bear settling in for a sleep in a tree frequented by eagles on Vancouver Island’s east coast. (Terry Eissfeldt video still)

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

A small black bear spent the night in a treetop – and had a long sleep-in on Sunday morning.

Terry Ruth Eissfeldt and her husband Terrence were in their Hyde Creek home, an east-Vancouver Island spot overlooking the Broughton Archipelago, Saturday evening (May 30) when Terrence noticed a kerfuffle in a nearby tree.

Terry grabbed her camera and captured video of a yearling bear at the top of a mature evergreen tree.

The young bruin was eating something at the top of what the Eissfeldts call the eagle tree – which is frequented by eagles, but there isn’t an active nest there this year, so it wasn’t eating eagle eggs, Terry said.

“I think he was eating eagle poop. I watch them poop all the time.”

And then a large adult bear emerged through the branches at the top, forcing the yearling to back up.

“Oh my goodness, it might fall!” Terry exclaims in the video. Amazingly, the youngster hangs on as the top branches bow under its weight.

They first thought the larger bear was the mother, but later realized it was probably a mature male chasing the yearling off its territory. They’d seen the boar around the week prior, gorging on grass in their hilly yard.

The adult bear soon climbed down and wandered off.

However, the yearling got cozy in the treetop and slept until late Sunday morning. The Eissfeldts watched the bear wake up, turn around and resettle a few times in the morning to resume its treetop snooze.

“All of a sudden, he popped up, sat up, yawned, looked around and then just started climbing down. It was like, ‘Okay, I’ve slept in long enough.’ Typical teenager, right?”

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VideosWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horoscopes for the week of June 1

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap charities to benefit from gas fill-up

Armstrong Regional Co-op fundraiser goes Sept. 15 at gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm

Enderby park underwater as river levels rise

Tuey Park, Waterwheel Park, closed; Waterwheel Street restricted to local traffic

WATCH: Vernon restaurant raises $7K in memory

The Fig donated proceeds from a day’s sales, along with donations, in memory of Heidi Bannick

Bay shines spotlight on vintage Vernon store

Downtown Vernon shop makes another appearance on iconic department store’s homepage

Vernon videographer captures thunderstorm

See the ‘best bits’ of Saturday’s storm

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

High water levels on Shuswap Lake may close popular Canoe Beach

Rain forecast could flood entrance tunnel, city staff to evaluate

189 homes in Grand Forks area given evacuation orders

Homes are in the Nursery, Grand Forks Airport, Gilpin Rd., Johnson Flats and Granby Rd. areas

Summerland man rescued following ATV accident

Helicopters used to transport injured man to Kelowna for treatment

Mother bear and two cubs spotted in West Kelowna

Residents of Shannon Lake are urged to be on the look out for three bears in the area

Social justice advocate yells at Kelowna council, demands presence at Black Lives Matter rally

Heather Friesen has again taken to council chambers to make her opinion heard

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

Youth filmmakers tackle technology addiction, relationships, cyber-bullying

The Kelowna couple won a grant from Telus STORYHIVE

Dyer: I left my heart in the desert

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Most Read