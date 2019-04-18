Dean Foster’s caricature spray-painted on a field east of Innisfail, Alta. (Contributed photo)

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

A man in central Alberta is going to great lengths to try to win a radio show contest.

Dean Foster of Innisfail has created what he hopes is the world’s biggest caricature.

The caricature is of radio deejays Jesse and JD from the CJAY 92 morning show in Calgary. The two hosts are holding a $25,000 contest for the listener who comes up with the best promotional campaign for their show.

Foster, who is a professional caricaturist and illustrator, used a drone to shoot footage of himself using spray paint and an ATV to draw the 130-by-100-metre image of Jesse and JD on a farm pasture.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Who owns aloha? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture

Just Posted

Truck crashed and dumped near Predator Ridge

Police are looking for two men in connection with a stolen vehicle

Give Canada geese at Kin Beach a break

LETTER: Tour busses, full of photographers, local goose guides and an annual goose festival

Rain delays Vernon burning plans

Foothills prescribed burn on backburner until fall or next spring

Rain closes Vernon fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Okanagan start-up asks Ottawa to protect kids online

Mazu’s online petition to protect children while online is over halfway to it’s goal of 500 signatures

Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

Candidates ready for Summerland Blossom Pageant

Royalty pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on May 3 and 4

Salt and Brick chef to compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Chef James Holmes will compete in the fall competition

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Most Read