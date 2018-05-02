VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

It’s not too often you get to see exactly what goes into reducing avalanche risk.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation crews captured video aboard a helicopter on Wednesday above the Morrisey Ridge near Fernie, showing explosives dropping onto slopes in high-risk areas and triggering a controlled avalanche.

Avalanches have once again been deadly this winter in B.C.

A woman was backcountry skiing with a group on New Year’s Eve in the Selkirk Mountains’ Kootenay Pass when the snow started to roar down. She was found buried, but later died in hospital.

About a week later, a Calgary man skiing in McDermott Basin in Jaffray, southwest of Fernie, was overtaken by an avalanche. His companion survived by clinging to a tree.

READ MORE: Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

For details on how to stay safe while in the backcountry during warming weather, visit avalanche.ca

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

Just Posted

Owners of North Okanagan stolen tools sought

Abandoned vehicle, stolen from Kelowna, found in Enderby with unidentified tools

New top cop announced for Vernon

Insp. Shawna Baher brings with her 26 years of RCMP experience to Vernon-North Okanagan detachment

Man wounded in Vernon shooting

Police investigating non-random incident early Tuesday

Westside Road caves near Ewings Landing

UPDATE: Road re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic, two properties on evacuation order

Stickle Road excavation work proceeds

Excavation of old visitor centre part of Stickle Road developments: RDNO

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

Canada loses NAFTA court challenge, reviving environmental concerns

The government has lost a court bid to overturn a NAFTA ruling involving a Nova Scotia quarry and marine terminal project

One dead in Kamloops tractor incident

RCMP confirm one person is dead following a tractor accident near Kamloops

Vernon pickleball tournament opens Friday

The three-day tournament is skill-based promoting fun and friendly competition.

McHappy Day underway in Vernon

The one-day event raises funds for Ronald McDonald Houses and other children’s charities

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

Coldstream alpaca embryo transfer program yields top fleece

Shearing day at the Canadian Okanagan Alpaca Ranch is a little different this year.

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Pregnant B.C. woman with Zika virus pleads for fiance to be let into Canada

Eloise Patmore calls Immigration Canada’s reasons for visitor visa refusal ‘outrageous’

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

    Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather