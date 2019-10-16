The bear was up in a tree eating crab apples on a branch overhanging 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Ross Davies, KEEPS)

VIDEO: Bear enjoying ‘Thanksgiving apple feast’ stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

A bear enjoying a feed of crab apples, in bouncing branches above 132nd Avenue, stopped traffic on Monday.

Members of the Maple Ridge Bears group saw posts and pictures in social media, and turned up to make sure the little bear did not come to harm. Founder Susan Zanders said people saw the bear above the road in the morning, and when he was still there in the afternoon, expressed their concerns that he was stuck.

“This story could have ended differently, however it has a very happy ending,” said Susan Zanders, one of the founders of the group.

It was started to educate the public about attractants, in response to the shooting of bears in residential neighbourhoods in the spring of 2019.

“The bear was happily celebrating a Thanksgiving apple feast while getting ready for hibernation,” said Susan Zanders. “He was munching away, doing what bears normally do and had no interest in anyone.”

However the branch was precariously thin, and the onlookers were concerned he could fall onto the road.

Dan Mikolay from WildsafeBC, Ross Davies from Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society and other community members were soon on the scene. The RCMP came to direct traffic.

“It was a really amazing community response, and so many people from the group just turned up to see how they could help,” said Zanders.

“And we saved another bear.”

Traffic backed up and a crowd formed, watching for about half an hour until the bear ambled out of the tree.

Then neighbours who were arborists offered their help to cut the loaded apple tree branches down.

They could see the little bear watching from a distance, said Zanders, and left the apples where he could find them, away from the road.

Maple Ridge bears has a group of volunteer gleaners that will remove unwanted fruit for owners.

“Typically we will glean a fruit tree if an owner needs help and we donate to Critter Care (in Langley) for their 18 orphaned cubs,” said Zanders.

Bears are getting ready for hibernation now and typically eat up to 20,000 calories a day, she explained. It is important that residents keep all attractants inaccessible, including garbage and recycling stored inside.

 

@NeilCorbett18
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Morning Start: Should you actually shake a Polaroid photo?
Next story
Cowichan Valley brothers win big in lottery for second time

Just Posted

City of Vernon cuts Portland Loo hours

Facility now only open until 8 p.m.; council looks at adjusting schedule

Rockabilly and zombies merge for good cause in Vernon

Living Independent Vernon to host Halloween dance to raise funds

North Okanagan salmon expert supports calls for change in salmon management

A North Okanagan salmon expert supports the Federation’s call to move away from net fishing

Coalition talk at Okanagan College candidates forum

Vernon Students’ Association hosts forum to discuss important youth issues, minority government

Vernon porta-potties reinstalment flushed

Portable washroom in Linear Park vetoed by council after learning of threats with needles, vandalism

Competition shakes up for the Okanagan Mixoff

The Okanagan Mixoff takes place Nov. 7 in Kelowna

VIDEO: Bear enjoying ‘Thanksgiving apple feast’ stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

South Okanagan dangerous offender guilty plea struck down

Trial delayed again because Ronald Teneycke failed to elect his choice of trial

Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Current owner Kim Dobranski said the sale back to the BCHL should be completed by the end of October

Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

Most Read