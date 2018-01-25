VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

It’s not every day you have to dig your friend out of the snow to save his life, but that is what happened this week for a snowboarder in Whistler.

The GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows him encouraging his friend to jump into the snowbank after he and others do the same.

But when his friend disappears into the mound of snow, Beaupre jumps into action – first digging out his friend’s face so he could get air.

In a post attached to the full video on Facebook, Beaupre wrote: “It just goes to show how quick things go from having a great time to near-tragic experience.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bob and his parrot buddies living in B.C. warehouse need forever homes

Just Posted

Seat belt helps driver in rollover crash

Police point to the need for drivers to always buckle up

Salmon Arm RCMP seize large amounts of cash, drugs

Two men and two women from Tappen and Vernon arrested

Masks recommended for JCI Gala

Annual fundraising night in Vernon has A Phantom’s Masquerade for 2018 theme

Light a Bulb makes history

Nearly $290,000 raised in annual Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation fundraiser

Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Pie bakers wanted

The Best of the Shuswap Pie Baking Contest runs Saturday, Feb. 24 as part of Heritage Week.

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Stolen property recovered after motel fire in Summerland

Two motel units damaged, but no injuries following fire early on Jan. 24

Most Read