A 15-year-old Ontario girl will live out the dream of many by attending the Royal Wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited Faith Dickinson, the founder of the charity Cuddles for Cancer.

The Peterborough girl is being approached by designers who want to dress her up for the royal event.

Last year, Dickinson’s charity won a Diana Award – named after Prince Harry’s mother. The charity makes blankets for cancer patients and veterans living with PTSD.

