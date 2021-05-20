A black bear walking through Black Mountain (Felix Plath/Contributed).

VIDEO: Curious black bear checks out Kelowna cars

A cub got close to some cars in Black Mountain Monday night

A black bear got up close and personal with some vehicles in Kelowna’s Black Mountain neighbourhood on Monday.

At around 6:30 p.m., Felix Plath was driving home from work on Joe Riche Road near Highway 33 when he saw a vehicle pulled over and a ‘furry big animal’ walking not far down the road in front of it.

Out of curiosity, Plath pulled his car over as well to catch a glimpse of what the big animal might be. As it got closer, he realized it was a two-year-old (approximately) black bear.

He believes the bear was headed back into the bush.

The bear slowly walked past Plath’s car, sniffed the vehicles, and continued on its way.

“It seemed very friendly, which is not something that I would recommend taking for granted. They are wild animals and should be treated as such.”

Plath told the Capital News the bear didn’t seem like it was looking for food because someone from one of the cars in front of him left food on the ground, but the bear wasn’t interested.

He said he wasn’t nervous when the bear got close to his car, as seen in the video because he grew up in a farm community in Salmon Arm where bears were known to come around often to eat the corn and apples in the fields.

