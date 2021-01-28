Mild-mannered Daisy the llama shares a bite and a hug with one-year-old Porter Milton. The 15-year-old Daisy was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which raised funds to pay for her surgery. (Kensington Prairie Farm/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Mild-mannered Daisy the llama shares a bite and a hug with one-year-old Porter Milton. The 15-year-old Daisy was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which raised funds to pay for her surgery. (Kensington Prairie Farm/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Daisy the llama gets ‘nip and tuck’ after being rescued

Follow-up surgery went well, Langley farm manager says

Dee Martens, manager of Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, described it as a “nip and tuck.”

Daisy, the good-natured 15-year-old llama needed another operation.

She underwent surgery after she was rescued to repair an untreated infection that had left her face badly swollen.

When the swelling came down, the llama’s eyelashes were rubbing against her eye, creating an ulcer.

“When you have rescue animals, you can never anticipate the road to recovery,” Martens told Black Press Media.

“It’s been a long journey.”

Kensington, which raises alpacas and llamas, was called in by the BC SPCA to retrieve Daisy from what Martens described as “deplorable” conditions.

In November, Daisy had an operation to remove what was described as a “tennis ball size” former cyst or hardened abscess from her cheek and above her jaw.

It cost about $4,200, some of it raised through an online GoFundMe campaign that Martens closed down before learning more surgery would be needed.

But, thanks to a generous donor who insisted on contributing after the fundraising was over, Kensington was able to cover the cost of the December surgery on Daisy’s eyelid, Martens revealed.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by Aldergrove farm

Daisy has recovered and is back to her old, docile self, willing to let Martens’ one-year-old son lead her like a pet on a leash about her paddock, with adult supervision.

But the llama is a little more hesitant about Martens these days, possibly because she is the human who has applied hot compresses and administered painkillers.

“I have to approach her without a needle in my hand,” Marten laughed.

UPDATE: Daisy the llama is doing well, Aldergrove farm reports

Daisy is only the latest llama in distress to land at Kensington Prairie Farm.

In April, at the behest of the SPCA, nine llama and five alpacas were rescued from another farm that had purchased them in order to qualify for farm status, but didn’t shear them – something that Martens said is essential.

They had such a weight of wool that they had to be tranquilized for shearing after they arrived at Kensington, Martens recalled.

Revenue from Kensington Prairie Farm admission and tours will still support a children’s charity in Peru called Quechua Benefit, but in the future a portion will also be devoted to the rescue animals, Martens explained.

“We have become such an active rescue support system in the Lower Mainland,” she said.

Catherine Simpson and her husband started Kensington in 2000, in an area of Surrey historically known as Kensington Prairie County.

They began with a dozen alpacas, and the number quickly grew to more than 30 animals before moving to Langley in 2006, expanding Kensington Prairie Farm from five to 45 acres in the process.

In addition to breeding, raising, and showing Huacaya alpacas, Kensington also raises registered Hereford cattle and produces artisan honey.

www.facebook.com

animal welfareLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland knitter among hundreds making her own version of ‘Bernie Mittens’

Just Posted

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)
Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

Shaun Wiebe sorts out some pills at Wiebe’s Pharmacy on 35th Street which opened in April 2015. Wiebe, who had his licence suspended by the College of Pharmacists of British Columbia in 2019, was charged Jan. 22, 2021, with manslaughter in the case of the death of a Vernon woman in March 2018. He was also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with a February 2018 event. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon pharmacist accused of manslaughter had licence suspended

Shaun Ross Wiebe was charged in connection with the death of Heather Barker at The Rise in 2018

It’s ‘Time to get a doctor’s note’ and head to SilverStar Mountain Resort, at least according to the POW cam after an ongoing dump of snow Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)
10cm of snow blankets Vernon ski resort… so far

SilverStar Mountain Resort reports it’s a ‘winter wonderland’ after Thursday snow dump

Alberta's second-quarter Opioid Response Surveillance Report was released on Sept. 23, 2020. (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

MLA Harwinder Sandhu says the provincial funding is more impactful amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Yellowhead Rail and Bridge (YRB) was out clearing snow along Highway 3b on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The inset shows the machine’s teeth. Photos courtesy of YRB
No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police

Highway 97 now clear after single-vehicle collision

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

A charity fishing derby targeting rainbow trout is being planned for both Shuswap and Okanagan Lake in April. (File photo)
Charity fishing derby planned for Okangan and Shuswap Lake

Money raised from the derby will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

A stolen sport utility vehicle was found rolled on its roof in an orchard of Prairie Valley Road in Summerland. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Stolen vehicle found in Summerland orchard

Fake license plates had been used on vehicle

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

A new recreation and health centre has been proposed for Summerland. (Black Press file photo)
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Proposal comes with price tag of $55.4 million

A man wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue decline in South Okanagan

Cases in Penticton have been on the decline since the New Year

The En’owkin Centre, Theytus books and the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) have announced the publication of four new children’s books entitled Follow the Water. (Theytus.com)
New Sylix children’s books teach kids about the eco-system

‘Follow the Water’ will be used to teach students in Kindergarten to Grade 5

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23. (BCCDC map)
Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months

Between Jan. 17 and 23, the Central Okanagan saw 65 confirmed cases of the virus

(Black Press Media file photo)
DNA advances crack 50-year mystery of missing B.C. man

Remains discovered on Saturna Island in 1972 finally identified

Most Read