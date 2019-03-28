VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

The elk herd on the move near Wycliffe. Leyland Cecco file.

Most people in Kimberley and Cranbrook know about a herd of elk living around the Wycliffe flats on Highway 95A between the two communities. But few have seen the entire herd together, or realized how large the herd is.

This week, Leyland Cecco, who lives in Toronto, was in the area visiting family and shot video of the herd on the move.

He was driving to Cranbrook along the highway when he saw the elk starting to move out of the trees.

“More and more just kept pouring out of the woods,” he said. “There were cars pulling over to watch. I took my iPhone out and I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be cool.’”

Cecco’s father is from Kimberley and spent many summers in the area with him.

“I’ve never seen a herd that large. I showed it to a few people and they were blown away. Even local people I showed it to thought it was something special. It was a very cool experience.”



