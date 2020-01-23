VIDEO: Driver tries to cross B.C. bridge with only three working wheels

Wheel appears to not be moving at all

It was a scary ride over the Port Mann Bridge earlier this week as a driver attempted to keep going with just three tires.

The video clip, posted to social media, shows a dark-coloured sedan attempt to drive over the bridge with one completely wrecked tire that did not appear to even be moving.

Although many bridges have signs advising drivers to deal with fender benders and other minor issues off the bridge, RCMP Cpl. Michael Halskov said there was “more going on here.”

“It looks like this car has been involved in a collision… the wheel’s not even turning,” he told Black Press Media by phone Thursday.

“It’s very unsafe to be driving a car in that condition.”

The front end of the vehicle looks heavily damaged, Halskov noted, and it’s driving quickly in the fast lane.

“What if something breaks and comes off the car in front of somebody?”

While not familiar with the car in question, Halskov said it looks like it could have driven away from a collision or the driver could have been impaired.

Halskov said the line between driving off a bridge after a collision and staying on depends on how drivable your car is.

“If one is driving in a vehicle on the bridge deck with just a blown tire, it’s very unsafe to stop on a bridge,” he said.

“But if it’s an emergency [like this], it’s an emergency.”

If the car can’t keep going, the Halskov recommends attempting to get over to the left side of the bridge, putting on hazard lights and calling for help. That can include calling emergency services, who can show up faster than a tow truck and help block off traffic and keep the driver safe.

Halskov asked anyone who saw this car to call police at 604-526-9744.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

