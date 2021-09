Agassiz area pilot captures footage of a wandering black bear among the stalks of corn

If you look down from the air today, you’re sure of a big surprise.

Fraser Valley helicopter pilot Ralph van Woerden recently caught a sneaky black bear looking for a snack among the local corn fields.

It’s estimated there are between 120,000 and 160,000 black bears throughout B.C., which accounts for about 25 per cent of all black bears in Canada.

@adamEditor18

adam.louis@ ahobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizHarrison Hot SpringsNature