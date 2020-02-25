VIDEO: Grumpy sea lion resists help back to water in Washington State

Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.
The Associated Press
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water
Sheriff’s deputies and Washington state wildlife officials had a standoff with a rather grumpy sea lion that was found wandering a rural road.
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water.
The Associated Press
Vernon Sky Club hosting event with proceeds to the Emily Dahl Foundation
This story contains information that might be sensitive to some readers
UBCO professor not surprised by recent incidents
Council could see the finalized plans by summer 2021
Lavington Community Association asks council for $50K to put roof over community rink
The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven
A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences
Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000
The family was travelling from Southern Alberta
Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million
Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say
The Rodgers family was surprised when a message fell out of the walls as they were renovating
Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal due to be sentenced in June for aggravated assault
NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country
A Kelowna man has been charged with numerous offences
NDP’s Carole James says problem is across the country
Crews were able to coax her into a crate to carry her back to water
Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000
Experts: Pipeline projects in Canada tend to cross more borders, Indigenous territories than in U.S.
Led by three seniors, Lady Cats qualify for 16-team B.C. finals for 16th straight year
Centre for Sexuality, a sexual health not-for-profit in Calgary, is holding its first ReProm fundraising gala